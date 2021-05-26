 Skip to main content
Traders expect beef prices to peak soon

  • Updated

“June cattle opened higher but closed lower and traded to a 4-session low,” The Hightower Report said. “The market traded higher early but weakness in the pork complex may have helped trigger the selling. In addition, traders remain concerned that box beef prices could peak-out soon, and that the short-term production for beef remains high.”

“June hogs closed slightly higher on the session but July hogs closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “June traded higher early in the session and posted a new contract high. The short-term cash fundamental news remains positive, but traders are still nervous that the export pace could slow in the second half of the year if China buys less US pork.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

