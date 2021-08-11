Traders focus on beef, pork demand

The surge in boxed beef prices has supported the cattle market and brought some anticipation of higher cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said.
Surging beef prices would suggest higher cash cattle trade ahead, “but traders are taking a wait-and-see attitude on the cash trend,” The Hightower Report said.
Demand concerns are in the front of the market for pork today, whether domestically or on the export front. Meanwhile, hog retail values have been extremely volatile and may be hitting a seasonal peak, said Total Farm Marketing.