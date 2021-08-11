 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traders focus on beef, pork demand

Traders focus on beef, pork demand

The surge in boxed beef prices has supported the cattle market and brought some anticipation of higher cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said.

Surging beef prices would suggest higher cash cattle trade ahead, “but traders are taking a wait-and-see attitude on the cash trend,” The Hightower Report said.

Demand concerns are in the front of the market for pork today, whether domestically or on the export front. Meanwhile, hog retail values have been extremely volatile and may be hitting a seasonal peak, said Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Fears of slowing demand from China with U.S. production expected to ramp up into November has helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“With the advance in the boxed beef cutout to its highest level ever for this time of the year, it is safe to say that demand factors remain q…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to higher on follow-through from Tuesday's triple-digit gains, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The discount of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News