This past week’s slaughter at 634,000 head was 7,000 head under last year. The slaughter size this week will be important in keeping in check the size of processing margins with an effort of cattle owners to share in the overall margin available to beef producers and processors, according to The Cattle Report. The period from now until Memorial Day will be a strong demand period for beef.
Traders keep eyes on beef slaughter size
Cattle were a little lower today while the hog market was very strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
