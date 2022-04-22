 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traders keep eyes on beef slaughter size

This past week’s slaughter at 634,000 head was 7,000 head under last year. The slaughter size this week will be important in keeping in check the size of processing margins with an effort of cattle owners to share in the overall margin available to beef producers and processors, according to The Cattle Report. The period from now until Memorial Day will be a strong demand period for beef.

CropWatch Weekly Update

