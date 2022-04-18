Traders may have factored in tighter hog supply

Cash markets and disappointing export sales from last Thursday may keep hog buyers on the sidelines, despite a firmer retail tone, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. From a support-standpoint, hog numbers are still expected to tighten, and the rate of slaughter may be our first indicator of supplies tightening. However, the premium of futures to cash may already have that tighter supply factored in.
This past week’s slaughter at 634,000 head was 7,000 head under last year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter size this week will be important in keeping in check the size of processing margins with an effort of cattle owners to share in the overall margin available to beef producers and processors. The period from now until Memorial Day will be a strong demand period for beef.