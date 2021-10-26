Traders optimistic on beef prices

Beef prices are still at a record high for this time of year as packer profit margins “remain significant,” The Hightower Report said. “If beef prices move seasonally higher into the holidays, packers could become much more aggressive at making sure they have the live inventory.”
Hog import demand from China has dropped “dramatically” since the first half of the year, The Hightower Report said, leaving “plenty of extra pork for the U.S. to consume.” That leaves short-term cash fundamental news “quite negative.”