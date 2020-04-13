Cattle markets were limit down Monday as worries continued about handling a large supply with restaurants closed.
“June cattle opened and closed down the 300-point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears that the market will need to absorb massive supply of fresh meat in the next 4 to 6 weeks while restaurants are still closed help to pressure.”
“June hogs closed sharply lower on the session and challenged the April 6 lows,” the Hightower Report said. “News of a shutdown of a major packinghouse helped to drive the market lower as traders see hogs backing up in the country quickly. While producers have less outlets for their hogs, the situation will remain mostly localized in South Dakota unless more plants close down.”