“June cattle closed slightly lower on the day but up 232 points from the lows of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to struggle to absorb the short-term bearish news of the inability of slaughterhouses to keep current with marketings against the possibility that virus plant closure issues could be resolved totally in just a few weeks.”
“While the slaughterhouse shutdown situation has now reached near 25% of capacity, June hogs managed to rally to the highest since April 8 today before closing slightly lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders view the shutdowns as temporary in nature and expect that the shutdowns will be resolved as virus issues become less of a constraint on the daily slaughter.”