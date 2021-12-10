Ideas that the hog slaughter pace has slowed down has traders more optimistic that a short-term low may be close at hand, according to The Hightower Report. With further weakness in the pork product market and hefty weights, the upside may be limited.
Traders upbeat on hog slaughter pace
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
