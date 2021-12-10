 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traders upbeat on hog slaughter pace

Traders upbeat on hog slaughter pace

Ideas that the hog slaughter pace has slowed down has traders more optimistic that a short-term low may be close at hand, according to The Hightower Report. With further weakness in the pork product market and hefty weights, the upside may be limited.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Pork cutout values have been choppy and pressured, which has helped pressure the market with further downside room to go, said Matthew Strelow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. Carcass values have been trending higher this week, but at midday, as ret…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Hog futures traded lower again on Wednesday on technical selling, as demand concerns have pushed prices to their lowest point in a month,” To…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News