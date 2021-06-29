 Skip to main content
Traders waiting to see if livestock follows grains

Traders are having jitters ahead of tomorrow’s crops report, with weather playing a big role, said Mike Zuzulo of, Global Commodity Analytics. Livestock is poised to see what grains do tomorrow. The key will be if grains go higher and livestock follows.

“August cattle closed higher on the session after holding shallow support on the early break,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is in a short-term downtrend due to beef price weakness but should be well supported on a continued corrective break. Cash markets are trading 122.00-126.50 and could stay firm with placements in May at 93.1% of last year.”

