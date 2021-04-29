 Skip to main content
Traders wary about cattle direction

"June cattle ended slightly higher after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous with the short-term incentive for feedlots to sell cattle sooner rather than later due to the high price for corn. The beef price rally continues to drive packer profit margins to historically high levels, but they do not see the need to bid up cattle.”

“June hogs opened slightly lower on the day and then sold off sharply, giving up all of Wednesday's gains and then some,” the Hightower Report said. “While the outlook for a seasonal decline in production into the early summer has helped support the rally, traders are nervous with the weak trend in the pork cutout market.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

