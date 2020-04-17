The short-term focus of the market is definitely on slaughter plant slowdowns and closures, which threaten to create a backup of hogs in the country, the Hightower Report said.
“Any news which points to improving or declining slaughter will have a significant impact,” it said.
Producers are telling Allendale deliveries to Tyson’s Waterloo, Iowa, plant are being turned away, likely due to expected lower labor supplies than a plant shutdown, Allendale said.
Allendale continues to hear from producers concerned about higher weights as packers limit deliveries.
“So far, that is not in the numbers,” Allendale said.
Internationally, exports sales for beef have stayed stronger with Hong Kong and China “more active buyers,” The Hightower Report said.