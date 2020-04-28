Cattle markets made it two straight higher days with moderate gains Tuesday, aided by futures’ discount to the cash market. “June cattle closed moderately higher on the session and up for a second day in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The market experienced choppy and two-sided trade. The market rallied with the hog market early in the day but setback off the highs.”
“President Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open and process meats in an effort to sustain the supply of meat to grocers around the US,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Trump Administration was said to provide guidance for worker safety to minimized risks of illness during the current virus situation.”