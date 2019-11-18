The Tyson plant in Kansas will begin receiving cattle in December after the fire back in August, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. That plant was responsible for 4 to 5 percent of all U.S. cattle slaughter, and rumors around reopening have swirled around for several weeks.
Weekly U.S. pork export sales totaled 19,872 metric tons for 2019 delivery, Allendale said. This week’s sales were 3% under last year. Year-to-date sales of 1,594,383 tons (35% over last year). China purchases were a little larger than the previous three weeks at 5,549 tons.