The import of U.S. poultry products to China has been approved, according to the Ministry of Ag and Rural Affairs, Allendale said. “The new announcement would also allow for the import of live birds,” they said, “benefiting companies like Aviagen and Cobb-Vantress, Inc., both based in the U.S.”
Last week’s cattle slaughter was the smallest “non-holiday kill of the year,” Allendale said, hitting 620,000 head. The mark is under the pace of a 3.3% increase this year, but is still 2.1% over last year’s numbers.