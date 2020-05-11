President Trump announced the U.S. would buy $3 bln of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as the economy looks to get moving again, making the announcement in a tweet. The purchases are expected to begin “early next week,” he said over the weekend.
As meatpacking plants start to reopen, the largest U.S. meatpacking union said it opposed the reopening of plants, Allendale said. The UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union) said at least 30 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19, while more than 10,000 have contracted the disease.