U.S. wins North American trade pact dispute

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding ever brought under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. A USMCA panel agreed with the United States that Canada is breaching its USMCA commitments by reserving most of the in-quota quantity in its dairy tariff-rate quotas for the exclusive use of Canadian processors.
Slaughter volumes are concerning to everyone in the supply chain for cattle and beef, according to The Cattle Report. If the plants can’t absorb the available supplies, the entire industry suffers. Labor woes continue to plague all plants and volumes this week are short of expectations.