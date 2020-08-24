Friday’s USDA report was viewed as negative, and cattle markets reacted Monday. “The bearish cattle-on-feed report on Friday combined with talk of the overbought condition of the market helped to trigger a gap lower opening and the market traded sharply lower on the day into the midsession,” the Hightower Report said.
“October hogs traded sharply higher early in the session and challenged last week's highs but failed,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed slightly higher on the day, but still way off of the early highs… With the sharp drop in pork cut-out values on Friday, traders are nervous over the ability of the market to absorb the large supply expected in the weeks ahead.”