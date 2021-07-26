USDA report, technicals, support beef, pork prices

Lower cattle numbers were not a surprise in last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory as drought conditions in the west are having some impact on cow slaughter, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Pork continues moving higher which is a bullish technical development as pork product prices continue to advance in spite of lower demand from China and talk of increase supply ahead, The Hightower Report said today.
Retail pork demand will be key this week, Total Farm Marketing said today. Technically, charts closed strong to end the week, and the premium in the front end is likely to stay supported to start this week, TFM said.