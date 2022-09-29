USDA report to give hog markets direction

People are also reading…
The Quarterly Hog and Pig Report will release later this afternoon with estimates for a .8% decline in the U.S. hog herd, CHS Hedging said.
Live and feeder cattle futures are on the defensive, The Hightower Report said. “The long liquidation in the cattle market has now taken $6.00 off the December contract in the past 7 days as money is moving out of the cattle market. This may also be tied to end-of-month and end-of-quarter trade as funds square positions on the balance sheet with September coming to a close.”