USDA report today to set tone for next week

The cattle market will likely be squaring positions before today’s Cattle On Feed Report. “The anticipation of a tighter cattle supply has helped support the deferred contracts with the largest buying strength the past two session in the longer-term positions.” However, the near-term fundamentals stay on the negative side, limiting the upside potential, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The Hogs and Pigs report is expected to show the June-August pig crop (Dec.-Feb. market animals) near 96.6% of last year and February hogs hold a massive discount to the cash market as compared with a normal $3 premium to the cash at this time of the year. “The report news should set the tone for the market next week,” The Hightower Report said today.