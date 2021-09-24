 Skip to main content
USDA report today to set tone for next week

USDA report today to set tone for next week

The cattle market will likely be squaring positions before today’s Cattle On Feed Report. “The anticipation of a tighter cattle supply has helped support the deferred contracts with the largest buying strength the past two session in the longer-term positions.” However, the near-term fundamentals stay on the negative side, limiting the upside potential, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The Hogs and Pigs report is expected to show the June-August pig crop (Dec.-Feb. market animals) near 96.6% of last year and February hogs hold a massive discount to the cash market as compared with a normal $3 premium to the cash at this time of the year. “The report news should set the tone for the market next week,” The Hightower Report said today.

