The Department of Homeland Security, along with USDA, announced a temporary rule change for in-country foreign workers to help lessen COVID-19 impacts to the U.S. food chain, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Widespread industry talk yesterday suggested Cargill’s Fort Morgan, Colorado, plant would not operate a second shift due to employee virus issues.
Sonny Purdue confirmed the White House is planning a support purchase of U.S. ag products. The talk is $15.5 billion worth.
“We want to purchase as much of this milk, or other protein products, hams and pork products, and move them into where they can be utilized in our food banks, or possibly even into international humanitarian aid,” he said, according to an Allendale report.