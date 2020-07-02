As part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the three countries are working closely together with frequent meetings about ways to keep African swine fever (ASF) out of North America. “When it comes to animal health, our neighbors’ interest and ours are very much aligned” said USDA’s Lisa Rochette Assistant Director for Swine Health.
Although much anticipated, the impact of restaurants reopening in the U.S. has been significantly slower than expected which has kept the beef market in a steady downtrend, said The Hightower Report.