Vaccinations may increase needed meat demand

The market is oversold and the third vaccine may help boost beef demand as businesses reopen, according to The Hightower Report. This should help rationalize the premium over the cash market as traders see the potential $1,400 checks as part of the stimulus package as a shot in the arm for beef demand
Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago, Josh Funk of the Associated Press reported.