“December cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was a small range as traders attempt to absorb the surge higher in prices yesterday. There is uncertainty as to the supply impact of the surge in new cases of the virus.”
Virus concerns also led to demand questions for hogs, although hog markets still made some gains Friday. “December hogs closed slightly higher, but well off of the early highs as the market could not hold the gains,” the Hightower Report said. “Demand fears helped to limit the rally even with the large discount to the cash market.”