This year will play out the dining patterns of Americans under siege from the coronavirus during the holiday season, according to The Cattle Report. Obviously, food service sales will be down, but unknown is the stay at home eating choices consumers will make this holiday season. Consumers tend to upgrade meat choices during the holidays and this is good for beef and especially good for certain beef cuts like ribs and loins. With less high end dining available or chosen by diners, how the choices for eating at home change will be a work in progress.
Pork processing has become erratic in recent days, Allendale said. Monday’s 491,000 head original estimate was revised down to 477,000 head. Will Tuesday’s rebound to normal 493,000 also be revised? For now, the market has shown little interest in this developing story.