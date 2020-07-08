Chinese customs authorities blocked imports from two additional meat packers in Brazil, citing coronavirus concerns, Brugler Marketing said. That brings the total to six Brazilian meat packers blocked from China’s market. USDA’s estimate for Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter was 469,000 head. That brought WTD kill to 921k head, trailing last week by 16,000 and last year by 39,000 head.
The next 30 days is expected to bring 100+-degree temperatures and little rain to the plains. The drought meter is expanding its reach and some areas of the country will be forced to move cattle early, according to The Cattle Report.