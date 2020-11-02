December cattle closed slightly higher on the session Friday and this left the market closing up 472 points for the week, according to The Hightower Report. It was a small range as traders attempt to absorb the surge higher in prices from Thursday. There is uncertainty as to the supply impact of the surge in new cases of the virus. Some traders believe that the market may need to absorb the threat that the surge in new virus cases will slow the slaughter pace and pinch supply.
Germany added 11 more wild boars to its African swine fever findings bringing the new total to 114, Allendale said. On the contrary, Chinese export purchases of U.S. pork have been low to moderate in five of the past six weeks.