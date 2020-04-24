According to Reuters, more than 5,000 U.S. meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, and 13 have died, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said.
The hog market seems to believe the rally in product prices will incentivize slaughter plants to quickly resume a more active pace.
“However, the cattle market seems reluctant to believe that issues will be resolved quickly,” The Hightower Report said this morning. “With the huge discount of June cattle futures to the cash market, there seems to be plenty of upside potential for the market once the virus issues at processing plants are resolved.”