“It feels like the market is finding support from a tendency for consumers to want to own a bit more inventory than normal due to virus surge. In the end, demand may not be as strong as believed,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
As for pork today, “the market is experiencing a short-term recovery bounce, but the cash market news continues with a negative tilt,” The Hightower Report said.
Likewise, Brugler Marketing said markets look for a bullish note on the near term, but are more pessimistic about next summer.