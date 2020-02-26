Cattle traders expected a “stronger recovery bounce after the stock market rally,” says The Hightower Report. Sellers turned active on the early rally. Cash markets are already trading lower this week, with boxed beef values down well over a dollar Wednesday.
Stewart-Peterson reports traders still believe China will be purchasing more pork soon. Purchases now count toward phase one commitments, and starting Monday China will begin to issue tariff-free waivers to commercial buyers. China is also auctioning 20,000 pounds of pork from state reserves tonight.