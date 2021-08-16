 Skip to main content
Waiting for rally in cash market

Eventually, packers may need to pay up to hold live inventory, The Hightower Report said this morning. “The market continues to trade in a choppy consolidation pattern as traders wait for a rally in the cash market which comes anywhere close to the surge higher we have seen in beef prices,” The Hightower Report said today.

For pork, “with the massive discount of futures to the cash market, and a surge higher in pork values, the market looks vulnerable to a more significant recovery from last week's lows,” The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

