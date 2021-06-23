Waning demand domestically and in China

Traders “are impressed” with the continued advance higher in the cash market and while beef prices are in a short-term downtrend, they remain at a record high for this time of the year, The Hightower Report said today.
“Concerns about waning demand are still in front of the market, and cash strength could be hitting a seasonal top,” Total Farm Marketing said of the cattle market today.
Fundamentals have weakened for pork, and concerns regarding Chinese demand and the possible slowing of the slaughter pace in July keep the sellers active. “There is no progress on reversing the court ruling to slow the slaughter pace at some major packing plant, which should kick in on July 1,” TFM said.