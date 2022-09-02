 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weak beef and cash markets

While beef prices are the lowest since May, The Hightower Report says, “Tightening supply into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year should help support uptrends for December.” But October cattle could struggle with short-term supply higher than a year ago, and increasing concerns that the economy struggles over the near term, The Report said this morning.

Brazil’s pork export are down, production up. For the first seven months of the year, Brazil exports of pork reached 649,000 tonnes, down 5% compared with the year ago as exports to China are down 38% from a year ago. Production for the first half of the year was over 2.5 million tons, up 6% from a year ago.

After the Labor Day holiday Monday, livestock markets will open Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

