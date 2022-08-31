Weak cash tone keeps pressure on cattle

People are also reading…
“Cash bids are slow to develop at $144, still holding the trend softer than last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The weak cash tone keeps the pressure on the front end of the market. The cash market is still dealing with a wide spread between northern cattle and southern cattle as feedlot numbers are low in the northern portion of the countryside.”
“October hogs traded back to support at the 200-day moving average, and still looking at the downside gap from July 5 at 89.750, which still leaves a cautious bias,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The combination of softer retail and cash tone triggered some profit taking at the end of the month.”