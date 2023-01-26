 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weakness in cash hurting cattle markets

“February cattle closed moderately lower on the day and near the lows of the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Short-term weakness in the cash market and sluggish beef prices have helped to spark some selling. Traders are hopeful that seasonal weakness in beef demand during January will ease, and that tightening supply could support a turn up in beef prices soon.”

After dipping to its lowest level in more than a year, hogs moved higher Thursday. “February hogs closed higher on the session and up sharply from the early lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The early aggressive selling drove the market down to the lowest level since October, 2021 before the turn up on the day.”

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

