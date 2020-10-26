For the first time this season, weather should enter the matrix of inputs, according to The Cattle Report. A storm system has moved into the Plains occasioning snow, sleet and rain along with frigid weather. Weather may present a threat to feedyard performance and livestock transportation. The open and dry fall weather has influenced optimum gains for most feedyards on the plains and unfortunately to extra beef tonnage.
European lawmakers said Friday that plant-based products that do not contain meat, including veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages, can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the European Union’s 27 countries, the Associated Press reported. Europe’s largest farmers’ association, Copa-Cogeca, had supported a ban, arguing that labeling vegetarian substitutes with designations bringing meat to mind was misleading for consumers.