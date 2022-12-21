Weather may continue to lower beef supply

People are also reading…
“Bitter cold weather should slow weight gain and disrupt transportation over the near term,” said the Hightower Report today. While the market has the supply fundamentals to trend higher into the first quarter, there appears to be plenty of demand uncertainty, and the market remains technically overbought, it said.
The Hightower report this morning says to “keep in mind” that China pork imports in November were down 11.1% from last year, and year-todate exports to China have reached are down 56% from last year's pace.