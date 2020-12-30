 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather, vaccines may shape livestock markets

Weather, vaccines may shape livestock markets

The combination of weather and hopes in much improvement in demand once the vaccines are widespread helped to support the strong three-day rally, but the upside seems limited for the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.

The pandemic in 2020 caused unprecedented market volatility in dairy prices, leading to lower milk checks for dairy producers. However, the price spread is expected to realign in the first half of 2021, bringing normalcy to producer price differentials (PPDs) and mailbox milk prices, according to a new report from CoBank.

A collapse in feeder cattle helped to pressure continued upside in cash and beef prices may help support ample supply of all meat, and a slow rollout of vaccines are factors that might keep demand sluggish, especially restaurant demand, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Markets were thin today as the three-day holiday came about, and many traders are waiting for direction next week, Total Farm Marketing said. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market found a lack of bullish news today in shortened trade, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “waiting for next week when market …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Slaughter numbers should stay heavy into the first half on the year, weighing on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect calls to be mixed…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

February hogs closed lower on Thursday, but they stayed inside Wednesday's strong range-up day, according to The Hightower Report. The Hogs an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

With no “bullish surprise” in the Hogs and Pigs report yesterday, the market is forced to deal with ample supply and sluggish demand, The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News