Weather, vaccines may shape livestock markets

The combination of weather and hopes in much improvement in demand once the vaccines are widespread helped to support the strong three-day rally, but the upside seems limited for the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.
The pandemic in 2020 caused unprecedented market volatility in dairy prices, leading to lower milk checks for dairy producers. However, the price spread is expected to realign in the first half of 2021, bringing normalcy to producer price differentials (PPDs) and mailbox milk prices, according to a new report from CoBank.
A collapse in feeder cattle helped to pressure continued upside in cash and beef prices may help support ample supply of all meat, and a slow rollout of vaccines are factors that might keep demand sluggish, especially restaurant demand, according to The Hightower Report.