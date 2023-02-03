People are also reading…
With winter weather covering much of the country, demand for replacement cattle has slowed as have receipts at the auction markets. No one questions the fact that 2023 will see fewer cattle but how the recession will interplay with the markets is a question no one can answer, the Ag Center Cattle Report said. The extent of the decline in total cattle numbers will be available on Tuesday when the January 1 cattle inventory is released.
Exports over the past 2 weeks have been good and likely helped Live Cattle futures to rally. If you watch waves, Cattle futures are in a 4th wave, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.