NOTE: Due to Power Outages we are not able to update charts this morning
Positioning ahead of Wednesday’s USDA report on crop production and ag. supply/demand will dominate trade today with hopes China and U.S. “can play nice” and keep exports going so we can build a base, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Derecho caused a fair amount of damage across Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. These straight-line winds reached speeds of up 100 mph with damage to crop condition yet to be determined, according to CHS Hedging this morning.
It we get through the next couple of rough weeks, corns and soybean prices should normalize to a degree, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.