Aerial applicators fill more jobs as tech improves

It’s not your imagination. There are more airplanes flying over Midwestern fields in recent years.

Fueled by new technology and a push to apply fungicides and seed cover crops, the nation’s aerial applicators are flying low over more fields than ever, according to industry leaders. A survey of applicators in 2012 showed that about 18.75% of all commercial cropland saw an aerial application. A similar survey in 2019 pushed that figure up to about 28%.

“We have seen growth in the past 10 years,” says Andrew Moore, executive director of the National Agricultural Aviation Association.

The industry is marking its 100th anniversary in 2021, Moore says, and its outlook has never been brighter.

The last century brought almost unimaginable innovation and technological advancement in agriculture, Moore says, and changes in aerial application illustrate that.

The first documented aerial application came on Aug. 3, 1921, according to NAAA records. A U.S. army test pilot, Lt. John Macready, applied lead arsonate dust from a World War I

surplus biplane over a Troy, Ohio, Catalpa grove as part of an experiment by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which was trying to deal with sphinx moth caterpillars. The test was a success and the trees were saved.

Today there are 1,560 aerial applicators in the country with about 3,300 to 3,400 aircraft. They fly over all types of crops, but corn, wheat and soybeans are probably the biggest in terms of acres sprayed. Pasture land would be fourth on that list.