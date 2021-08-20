Agronomists focus on planting at field day

COLFAX, Iowa — It was a hot, humid day in central Iowa, and while harvest is in sight, the focus was already on next year.

Farmers gathered here for the annual Beck’s Iowa Field Day, where many agronomists were discussing what factors to consider when getting started with the 2022 crop.

With expectations for high input costs to stick around, getting the crop off to a good start will be key to 2022 yield potential.

“Well sown is half grown,” said Scott Dickey, a Beck’s agronomist from southern Missouri and Kansas. “If we plant into fit soils, that prepares us as long as Mother Nature agrees with us, but that can be a battle as well.”

Seed depth

When asked about optimal planting depth, Nate Firle, a Beck’s regional agronomy manager, had a simple answer.

“It depends,” Firle said.

There are too many factors to consider to commit to just one depth, he said. Moisture, soil conditions and temperature are just a few of those variables, but there are some guidelines to go on, Firle said.

“No shallower than 2 inches on corn and no shallower than an inch and a half on soybeans,” he said. “The data is firm on that, and use that as your guard to catch when you want to jump into the pool.”

Firle said the heavy rains that have become more prevalent in the Midwest can compress the soil and make the seed appear shallower. Firle poured the equivalent of an inch of water over a cup of soil and showed how it can erode.

“Our rains are all coming in quickly,” he said. “I had half a dozen growers this year get upset because they said ‘I know I put it in at 2 inches.’ When we dig the plants, they are finding inch and a quarter seeds in some spots.”