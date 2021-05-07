Agronomists work to keep up with diseases

Change is always around the corner, whether that’s for better or worse. Farmers know that intimately, particularly when it comes to crop diseases.
In the mid-2010s, tar spot emerged as a new issue spreading across Midwest fields. The first regional instance of the disease showed up in 2015 in northwest Indiana. And there are potentially more issues on the horizon.
Nathan Kleczewski, plant pathology technical lead at Growmark and former University of Illinois professor, said there are a handful of diseases he is keeping an eye on that may be new to the Midwest in coming years.
“Taproot decline is a really new disease and it’s really unique,” he said. “We don’t know much about this disease yet, but if we looked hard enough, we probably have a little bit of it here and there and we just don’t know it yet.”
Taproot decline has been primarily found in the southern regions of the United States, he said. It’s a soil-borne disease, similar to sudden death syndrome, which may take multiple years before it starts becoming noticeable. He said it can over-winter and have a wide range of hosts.
“(Soil-borne diseases) are really hard to deal with because once it’s in the field, you are stuck managing it as long as you are using that field,” Kleczewski said. “My guess is you are going to hear about it in the Kentucky area and maybe southern Missouri at some point. Like anything else, it will just slowly creep up.”
Rich Lee, a technical agronomist with Golden Harvest, said Physoderma leaf spot, or Physoderma brown spot, is another disease that is gaining a footprint in the Midwest.
“The disease spectrum is always changing out here,” Lee said. “It seems like you push one down and another pops up. Ten years ago, tar spot wasn’t even on our radar and now is a fairly prominent disease in some parts of the Corn Belt and a significant chewer on yields.”
As a seed company, Lee said Golden Harvest tries to watch for trends in diseases and look to build genetic resistance in their product.
“What’s new in disease control used to mean ‘what’s changed in the last 10-15 years,’ but now it’s ‘what’s changed in the last 10-15 months,’” Lee said.
As new diseases emerge, there hasn’t been a “blockbuster” revolution to fungicide treatments for a while, Kleczewski said. Some modes of action are improving and showing effectiveness, but there haven’t been many new methods of control being used.
“We are starting to see what we call second generation succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor modes of action,” he said. “They are more similar in terms of the spectrum, the types of diseases they control, as well as how well they control them. What you are going to see is more three-way fungicides going out there.”
Trivapro is one example of a three-way fungicide, and Kleczewski sees moving to four-way fungicides, with four modes of action in a premix. He said this is largely driven by more resistance being observed in diseases.
Not all the new technology in combating disease deals with genetics or chemicals, Lee said. Using drones can be a good tool to see where fields are struggling and allow farmers to act fast if they identify any issues.
“You want to get a lot of these diseases early because you might not have another chance later on,” Lee said. “That can be a huge time saver and ultimately save a lot of dollars.”
While researchers will continue to find new technologies to add to a farmer’s disease prevention toolbox, Kleczewski reminded farmers that one of the best methods available is a tried-and-true crop rotation.
“Some of these pathogens are very specific in what they grow on and what they attack,” he said. “When you rotate the field, it deprives it of that residue when it decomposes and hopefully it takes that food source away. If that host isn’t there, it can’t feed, and in some cases will result in those pathogens dying out.”