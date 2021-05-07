Agronomists work to keep up with diseases

Change is always around the corner, whether that’s for better or worse. Farmers know that intimately, particularly when it comes to crop diseases.

In the mid-2010s, tar spot emerged as a new issue spreading across Midwest fields. The first regional instance of the disease showed up in 2015 in northwest Indiana. And there are potentially more issues on the horizon.

Nathan Kleczewski, plant pathology technical lead at Growmark and former University of Illinois professor, said there are a handful of diseases he is keeping an eye on that may be new to the Midwest in coming years.

“Taproot decline is a really new disease and it’s really unique,” he said. “We don’t know much about this disease yet, but if we looked hard enough, we probably have a little bit of it here and there and we just don’t know it yet.”

Taproot decline has been primarily found in the southern regions of the United States, he said. It’s a soil-borne disease, similar to sudden death syndrome, which may take multiple years before it starts becoming noticeable. He said it can over-winter and have a wide range of hosts.

“(Soil-borne diseases) are really hard to deal with because once it’s in the field, you are stuck managing it as long as you are using that field,” Kleczewski said. “My guess is you are going to hear about it in the Kentucky area and maybe southern Missouri at some point. Like anything else, it will just slowly creep up.”

Rich Lee, a technical agronomist with Golden Harvest, said Physoderma leaf spot, or Physoderma brown spot, is another disease that is gaining a footprint in the Midwest.