ORLANDO, Fla. — Many analysts and industry experts are pointing to the 2023 crop season as one of the most expensive on record. Input costs, soaring land values and rising equipment prices are testing farmers’ pocketbooks.

Farmers and companies gathered at this year’s Commodity Classic event looking for solutions to this problem, with agronomists trying to figure out exactly what aspect to focus on going into the year.

Derek Emerine, national agronomist with Helena Agri-Enterprises, said one of the major problems has been getting the right fertilizers out on farm ground in the face of higher input costs.

If farmers can be more specific about what their crop needs, they can get a more specialized product instead of adding a lot of products with nutrients they may not need, he said.

“We felt we owed it to (farmers) to go out and keep an eye on the crop and see what deficiencies we are seeing,” Emerine said. “One of the things we’ve found over the last couple of years is magnesium. It’s involved in chlorophyll production and is an essential plant nutrient. We are seeing that deficiency show up a lot more in corn over the last few years.”

Jack Schissler, a farmer from Canton, Illinois, said he plans to get in the field as soon as he can coming off a good year in 2022. He plans to plant his first 100 acres of soybeans before turning his attention to corn and then finishing beans. This can help with drying costs.

“It’s looking to be kind of dry this year,” said Schissler, who won third place in the no-till non-irrigated yield contest with the National Corn Growers Association in 2022. “Planting this way lets the corn dry longer and keeps you out of there on purpose because you’ve got something else to do instead of just looking at it. You can save yourself a little bit of money on the dryer. It’s hard to wait.”

Schissler said his advice to anyone looking to save money is to make sure whatever you want to do on your field, do it right the first time. Making unnecessary passes is where he sees the biggest wastes of money, no matter what it is for.

“I had a screw-up last year because we ran out of seed,” he said. “I could have finished that field, and then it rained and we couldn’t get back in for 10 days. Meanwhile, when we came back to plant again, there were more problems with the planter. You have to slow down and really think about things.”

When it comes to finding new ways to approach the growing season, AgriGold national agronomy manager Whitney Monin looked back at an age-old phrase that farmers need to keep in mind.

“Failing to plan is planning to fail,” she said. “You have to have an overall plan. Mother Nature is going to give us swings every year. Last year was the third hottest and third driest summer ever on record, but this winter we’ve had increased overall precipitation. The tables seem to have turned a bit this year.”

A quick and dry harvest season allowed farmers to get a lot of fall work done and put on early applications of anhydrous. However, the wetter winter and spring seasons may provide some problems to start the year.