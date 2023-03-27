ORLANDO, Fla. — High prices have been a pleasant sight for farmers over the past couple of crop seasons, but continued support for high prices may not follow historical trends. That led to economics being a primary focus of farmers attending this year’s Commodity Classic.

“If there’s one thing, it’s probably economics,” Brent Swart, a director for the Iowa Soybean Association said. “I went to one meeting this morning about dealing with fertilizer and not getting nutrients where you need it, and prices are good, but inputs are really high and you have to maximize that dollar.”

The past two years have been kind on price action. Despite volatility, corn prices have stayed in the $5-6 range, while soybeans have largely stayed above $14. Al Kluis, founder of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says farmers may not want to hear it, but this isn’t likely to stick around.

“It’s rare in our industry we get a third year of high prices in a row,” Kluis said. “We are anticipating that we could have quite a bit lower prices by the fall of 2023, especially if we have favorable weather.”

Kluis took that sentiment further, noting the corn futures for December 2024 and December 2025 are well below current price levels. As of March 16, the December 2023 contract sat at $5.58, while the December 2024 contract was $5.36 and December 2025 was priced at $4.92. That shows the market has concerns about what will happen in the upcoming seasons.

“The futures market is saying you are going to have lower corn prices,” he said. “A lot can change — there’s a lot of weather we have to live through — but we are seeing a slowdown in export demand, a slowdown in livestock consuming units, and it’s a concern moving forward.”

November soybean contracts are also declining in future years. The 2023 contract sits at $13.22, while 2024 is priced at $12.68 and 2025 sits at $11.86.

The increased cost of inputs for the 2023 season may cut into profits, said Jacob Kleinberg, market analyst with Roach Ag Marketing. He said the luxury of higher profit margins in the past two years has led to an increased ability to be lax when it comes to marketing grain, but this is a time for farmers to lock back in if they did turn their focus elsewhere temporarily.

“Being accurate about marketing grain was maybe a little less urgent,” Kleinberg said. “We are now seeing margins squeezed quite a bit. We recommend when we have a sell signal (in the market), if it’s a good profit at those prices, there is more urgency now. Profit margins can slip a lot faster at these price levels.”

Ultimately, weather will be the determining factor toward those harvest season prices. Kleinberg noted the USDA is calling for increases in supply year-over-year. After a drought hit much of the Western Corn Belt it is likely there will be more production in 2023.

“I don’t know how often we repeat those kinds of years, but genetics keep getting better,” he said. “We probably will increase our supply, and demand has been a little disappointing.”

The lack of demand is concerning overall, Kleinberg said. Export demand has been in flux, but total domestic demand has dropped in recent USDA reports.

“For the better part of the 2010s, especially after 2013, corn was $3 or $4, so that’s likely what we’ll have again,” Kleinberg said. “It’s just a matter of when.”