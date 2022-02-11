Analysts get a feel for Biden’s approach to trade

For years trade was a matter of long, complicated discussions to iron out often-complex technical issues. Then, under the Trump administration, the approach shifted to in-your-face trade wars and agreements that were less technical and long-term and more dollar-oriented and short term.

Now analysts are trying to get a feel for which approach the Biden administration is taking or whether it will choose a third path.

“It’s a never-ending cycle,” says Randy Miller, a farmer from southern Iowa who has gone on trade missions with the Iowa Soybean Association and now serves as president-elect of that organization. “Trade is always on the agenda.”

“The big issue, as always, is China,” says Dave Salmonsen, senior director for congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C.

Phase I of the trade agreement with China has drawn to a close and there is no Phase II in place. China, for the most part, lived up to its Phase I obligations, buying over $30 billion of U.S. agricultural commodities. And that deal did include some technical issues that are permanent.

But, unlike previous agreements that were largely based on the technical issues such as phytosanitary standards, this one was primarily an agreement to buy a certain amount of goods. That worked, but because of that it was in many ways a short-term deal.

Most trade agreements are 1,500 pages of intricate detail, explains Chad Hart, an Extension ag economist at Iowa State University. This agreement was less than 100 pages.