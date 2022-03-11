Anhydrous supply strong, but cost uncertain

It’s no secret that anhydrous ammonia prices have skyrocketed in recent months. The only real questions were how high those prices would go and whether the product would be available to farmers at any price.

As the calendar turns to March and farmers’ thoughts start to turn to spring planting, the short answers appear to be that the product is available, but it is going to cost plenty.

“Everybody’s full going into spring,” says Dave Holm, executive director of the Iowa Institute for Cooperatives.

Suppliers had all winter to fill up, and this time around they made a point of doing so, filling just about any available tank, Holm says.

He also says last fall’s dry conditions and soaring prices led to a significant amount of anhydrous being applied to fields then, which should reduce the problems this spring.

None of that means prices will drop.

February prices averaged about $1,350, according to Jason Troendle, director of market intelligence and research for The Fertilizer Institute, a trade organization. That compares to about $485 a year earlier.

Troendle points to several reasons for the dramatic price increase. It started when COVID-19 hit the industry, as it did all others. Some production facilities did not do their normal maintenance in 2020 because they didn’t want to bring people into the facilities. That meant more maintenance shutdowns in 2021.

Meanwhile, in February of 2021 a major storm hit the Gulf Coast, causing power outages and other problems in Texas and Louisiana and Oklahoma, where 60% of all U.S. ammonia is produced.