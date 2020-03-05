SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just like a year ago, trade is the headline grabbing the attention of American Soybean Association members at Commodity Classic.
ASA held its annual press conference at the event Feb. 27, and president Bill Gordon said the focus of the organization right now is to “revive profitability” for soybean farmers across the country. He said the signings of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and phase one trade deal with China were good steps.
“These are key trade deals,” Gordon said. “We are not seeing it right now, but really at the end of the day this is a long-term strategic change for the soybean farmer.”
With soybean prices depressed, Gordon said farmers continue to tighten their belts — and that’s hurting the communities they live in.
“Farmers aren’t going to town or spending money on new vehicles,” he said. “They are keeping what they have. That’s really affecting the economy as a whole in rural communities, and we are starting to see it snowball.”
Despite the trade deals, exports have still been slow, and that is affecting soybean prices in 2020. Gordon said the organization is excited about the promise of purchases from China, and they feel optimistic there are “some teeth” in the agreement to hold China to their end of the bargain.
But coronavirus has also led to prices dropping and concerns about exports.
“It’s definitely an interesting issue,” Gordon said. “We have pork sitting in the ports and freezer space over there, and we have pork here. We are waiting to get it shipped, and we have soybeans that can’t get unloaded. It’s all about timing.”
Despite the struggles, he said the members of his organization are still optimistic following a tough 2019 growing season.
One issue ASA is claiming victory on is WOTUS. ASA chairman and former president Davie Stephens said he was happy to see the changes to the water oversight rule.
“WOTUS is truly a win,” Stephens said. “I farm in three different watersheds, so I get that conversation. With WOTUS and where it is at now, we have an administration that is going to let us be farmers, but hold us responsible and accountable as conservationists.”
ASA also discussed the organization’s 100th anniversary, and Kevin Scott, current vice president, said he’s excited to see where they are able to go in the future.
“Thinking about 100 years ago, the guys in our position weren’t talking about trade, it was ‘what is a soybean and how do we use it?’” he said. “They were just learning to use the product. It has changed so much in 100 years.”