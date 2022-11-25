Bag storage a good ‘temporary’ solution

Storms are an annual threat for farmers and their crop. It is not uncommon to hear stories of grain bins being knocked over or destroyed throughout the growing season, leaving producers in a bind when harvest comes around.

For those who don’t have the space in bins to store their crop, they may turn to outside bag storage, but that method comes with inherent risks, Illinois Extension agronomist Doug Gucker said. If managed correctly, it can work out well.

“This is temporary storage,” Gucker said. “After about four months we should have the grain out of the bags. It’s in the bag and packed tight, but the ends are folded closed and weighted down.”

Storing grain in bags is typically advised only over the winter, when conditions are colder and there is less humidity. If there is a warmup, the bag-stored grain may develop moisture inside that leads to quality issues.

“When we approach the spring and we have temperatures well-above freezing more in the daytime, then freezing at night, we get moisture on the corn which could lead to mold forming in the bags,” he said.

Gucker said the quality concern isn’t only limited to bag storage, as grain bins can have the same issues. If the conditions and temperature aren’t managed correctly, mold will still be an issue, but the risk is higher with outside storage.

Dirk Maier, Iowa State University grain storage and handling expert, said this is a good method for those who have an overflow of grain this winter, but suggests producers have a plan in place throughout the winter.

“It is going to take management of your marketing or your storage space,” he said. “A number of producers use it when they have January deliveries, so they know by that point they will open up space and are able to clear out the grain stored outside.”

The method of using silo bags is a good low-cost alternative for those looking for temporary storage, Maier said. The practice was popularized in Argentina in the 1990s when the country began running out of storage. That opened the door for a new industry.

“The biggest advantage with the bag is they can be filled anywhere with a flat surface,” he said. “They are relatively inexpensive on a per-bushel basis, and they do seal very well to help preserve the grain if the grain isn’t at too high of a moisture content.”

Another benefit to clearing out the outside-stored grain before the weather warms up is related to soil health, Gucker said. When the ground is frozen, having large, heavy bags on the ground isn’t likely to cause a problem. But if the soil starts to soften, the bags could begin to cause compaction issues.

“The only time farmers really get caught with that is if they have their grain bags full as we get toward the end of February,” he said.

“Sometimes we get a warm up, and if we’ve had moisture and the ground thaws, it can get pretty soft out there. That makes is difficult to unload the bags without causing issues or creating big ruts out in the field, which may cause issues when you go to plant.”

He suggests finding some of the better-draining spots in the field to place the bags in an effort to limit the risk.