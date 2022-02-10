Carbon credit questions get focus at Iowa Ag Expo

DES MOINES, Iowa — When it comes to sequestering carbon, there are many questions to answer.

Steve Hasselman, a carbon cropping agronomist with Agoro, said his goal when talking to farmers is to see the whole picture.

Profitability can come in many forms, not just high yields, he said. By adding carbon to the soil it can decrease the need for extra fertilizer or passes through the field.

Many carbon-adding practices, such as cover crops and reduced tillage, are known to farmers, but when adding them to an operation, Hasselman said there can be some apprehension.

“You have to look at net profitability,” Hasselman said. “There’s a huge machinery cost to be saved in reduced tillage. The fuel, the size of the tractor needed on the farm and the manpower, it helps reduce cost.”

Fertilizer costs have also been a concern this spring, and Hasselman said adding carbon may result in increased productivity.

“Nitrogen in particular,” Hasselman said. “Soils that have higher organic matter can mineralize more nitrogen naturally, so you can expect to put less on those fields.”

Additional profitability can be found in carbon credits as well, but some farmers are missing out, John Shanahan said during a seminar at the Iowa Ag Expo here last week.

Many big-name companies such as Walmart and Siemens are purchasing carbon credits, essentially paying farmers to use sustainability practices. The idea behind it is they are able to offset their carbon footprint by having farmers replace the carbon the companies are using.