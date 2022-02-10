Carbon credit questions get focus at Iowa Ag Expo

DES MOINES, Iowa — When it comes to sequestering carbon, there are many questions to answer.
Steve Hasselman, a carbon cropping agronomist with Agoro, said his goal when talking to farmers is to see the whole picture.
Profitability can come in many forms, not just high yields, he said. By adding carbon to the soil it can decrease the need for extra fertilizer or passes through the field.
Many carbon-adding practices, such as cover crops and reduced tillage, are known to farmers, but when adding them to an operation, Hasselman said there can be some apprehension.
“You have to look at net profitability,” Hasselman said. “There’s a huge machinery cost to be saved in reduced tillage. The fuel, the size of the tractor needed on the farm and the manpower, it helps reduce cost.”
Fertilizer costs have also been a concern this spring, and Hasselman said adding carbon may result in increased productivity.
“Nitrogen in particular,” Hasselman said. “Soils that have higher organic matter can mineralize more nitrogen naturally, so you can expect to put less on those fields.”
Additional profitability can be found in carbon credits as well, but some farmers are missing out, John Shanahan said during a seminar at the Iowa Ag Expo here last week.
Many big-name companies such as Walmart and Siemens are purchasing carbon credits, essentially paying farmers to use sustainability practices. The idea behind it is they are able to offset their carbon footprint by having farmers replace the carbon the companies are using.
Shanahan said the supply of carbon credits — or farmers enrolled in these programs — is not likely to meet the demand from companies. Due to that, the cost may rise, meaning more money in farmers’ pockets.
“Right now we are seeing prices at around $16 a ton, but if you sign a contract with (carbon vendors, such as Agoro), if there are market increases, it will adjust for you,” Shanahan said. “It’s to your advantage to start now because this doesn’t happen overnight.”
But companies are paying farmers to start using these practices instead of continuing them, he said. Farmers who have utilized these practices in the past may not be eligible in certain cases because there wouldn’t be a change in the overall carbon makeup.
“The dollars are mostly to incentivize farmers to do practices they haven’t done already,” he said.
While reduced tillage and cover crops are the most commonly talked about carbon sequestering practices, Shanahan said there are ways in a corn and soybean rotation to optimize carbon levels.
“Soybeans don’t return any carbon to the soil, so introducing a cover crop is helpful,” he said. “If you don’t want to put in cover crops after corn — you don’t feel like you have a long enough season — you can graze corn stalks the next year and use two practices for carbon as well.”
With cover crops, Hasselman said to look at what will be most productive in a region before deciding what to use.
“There’s no hard and fast list,” he said. “We work one on one with you to try and find the best one to work on the farm. The recipe is different for everybody.”